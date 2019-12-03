NTA NEET 2020 application form released, exam on May 3

NEET 2020: The application form will be available at nta.ac.in. (Representational image) NEET 2020: The application form will be available at nta.ac.in. (Representational image)

NTA NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the entrance to undergraduate level medical courses including MBBS and BDS today – December 2. Candidates can start applying from Monday itself at the official websites, nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in.

The application window will remain open till December 31, 2019. NEET will be conducted on May 3, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students will be able to download admit cards from March 27, 2020. The result is expected to be released by June 4, 2020. Those who clear the NEET will have to appear for counselling rounds conducted by the Health Ministry, Government of India.

Students should note that the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like institutions will also be made through NEET. Earlier separate exams used to be held for these institutes, however, the exam pattern for NEET remains the same.

NEET 2020: Application fee

General/Unreserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500 while General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1400. SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates will have to shell out Rs 800 as application fee.

NEET 2020: Changes in exam

With dozens of impersonation cases being found in the NEET 2019, the NTA is expected to make the security arrangements for the NEET 2020 more stringent. There are reports of live photo uploading and additional documents required to fill the application form from this year onwards. The details, however, are still awaited on this.

NEET 2020: Exam pattern

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections — Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from Biology and 45 each from Physics and Chemistry. Every correct answer awards the candidate four marks while for every incorrect answer one mark is deducted.

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam last year, in 2018 over 13 lakh appeared for it. This year too the number is expected to go over 10 lakh.

