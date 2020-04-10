NTA NEET 2020 application correction facility extended, students allowed to change exam centre

NEET 2020: Make changes till April 14 (Representational image) NEET 2020: Make changes till April 14 (Representational image)

As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has been postponed till May-end, the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriya asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the application correction window for students. Now, candidates can change the exam city and choice of exam centres to appear for NEET 2020.

Considering that several students have been asked to move to their home from their colleges and coaching institutes amid the coronavirus pandemic, many students would be in a different location at the time of filling forms. Thus, students can now make changes in the place of appearing for the exam.

The last date to make changes is by April 14 by visiting the official website, nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET admit card 2020 will be based on the city selected by the students. As per an earlier notice, the NEET admit card 2020 will be available from April 15 at the official website.

While the exam has been shifted till May-end, there is no confirmation on the exact dates and an announcement is awaited by April 15. The exam date and other details will be finalised after considering the conditions prevailing due to coronavirus pandemic. As per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, more than 6000 people have been infected by the virus of which 199 have been killed by it in India.

