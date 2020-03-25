NEET 2020 admit card update, important topics and preparation tips amid quarantine

No postponement has been announced for NEET so far. (Representational image) No postponement has been announced for NEET so far. (Representational image)

NEET 2020: With just a day left for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 admit card to be released, there is no clarity on whether the medical entrance exam will be postponed or not. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 3. While authorities hope that coronavirus pandemic would be under control by then, however, there is no certainty.

This year, total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. Those who are preparing for NEET should, however, continue their preparation amid quarantine. Here is a list of important topics, and strategies to look at while preparing for NEET 2020.

Read| NCERTs not enouugh, read these books to crack NEET 2020

Vishnu Dutt Shamra, CEO, Vidyamandir Classes, said, “To ace NEET, it is important to give right amount of time to the topics based on the weightage assigned to them. This is where carefully crafted study material comes in. One should follow the right kind of study material.” He also added a list of topics he thinks were important for the exam –

— Thermodynamics

— Optics

— Modern Physics

— Chemical bonding

— P Block elements

— Alcohol, Ether, Phenol

— Equilibrium

— Cell

— Animal Physiology

–Morphology

–Anatomy

— Genetics

— Molecular inheritance

Read| Coronavirus: How to use quarantine to focus best on competitive exams

Amid lockdown when even the coaching institutes, schools and every educational institute is closed, students should rely on the mock test. Sharma also said, “Students are advised to practice mock series during last months. One should try to appear for a mock as per the time of the real exam, so their body clock is also tuned-in for the NEET. However, practicing mocks alone is not enough, one should analyse their answers, where they have gone wrong, what are their shortcoming – is it lack of concept clarity or focus of time management and then work on it.”

For NEET 2019, a total of 15,19375 candidates had registered. An RTI filled by indianexpress.com revealed that the fee collected as application for NEET 2019 ranges somewhere between Rs 113 crore to Rs 212 crore (Rs 1,13,95,31,250 to Rs 2,12,71,25,000). Additionally, Rs 61,22,000 were collected as answer key objection raising fee in 2019 for NEET.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd