NEET 2020: 166 students from Chattisgarh’s Prayas initiative clear medical entrance

NEET 2020: One hundred and sixty-six students from Chattisgarh’s government-run Prayas residential schools, several of them hailing from areas affected by Naxal violence, cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared recently, an official said on Sunday.

Shammi Abidi, director of the state Tribal Welfare Department, told PTI that 367 students from these schools had appeared for NEET. “Of the 166 who cleared the exam, 38 are girls from Prayas Kanya Residential School Raipur, 33 students are from the facility in Durg, 26 from the one in Bastar, 24 from Bilaspur, 19 from Raipur, 17 from Ambikapur and nine from Kanker,” she said.

“Besides, 34 students from Naxal-hit Dantewada and 15 from Jashpur, who are being provided education under other initiatives of the local administration, have cleared NEET,” she said.

The Prayas programme was launched in 2010 under the Tribal Welfare Department with an aim to provide education to students from the Naxal-hit, tribal and backward districts. At present, there are nine such schools in eight districts of the state.

Students from Naxal-hit districts who clear class 10 with good marks are given admission in class 11 at Prayas where they undergo special coaching, along with regular school education, for securing entrance in medical and engineering colleges and other courses. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished them a bright future

