NEET 2019: Unofficial answer key released, how to download

The official answer key is expected to be released by May 12. Check unofficial answer key

The number of students has gone up from 13 lakh last year to 15 lakh this year. (Representational Image)

As the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 examination was concluded on Sunday, May 5, the answer keys are likely to be released by May 12. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations have to keep an eye on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates can challenge the answer keys on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged.

NEET 2019 LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, some institutes have released the unofficial answer key. The students can check to get an idea about their examination.

READ | Paper analysis of NEET 2019

 

How was the NEET 2019? 

Amritlal Goswami, the teacher of KV Kolkata rated the NEET paper average, saying, “The questions in Physics were more conceptual and application based. The Chemistry, Mathematics portion are easy to crack.” “The Physics paper has 45 per cent questions from Quantum Mechanics and rest from the other part. About 45 per cent of the questions are easy, 35 per cent moderate and another 20 difficult,” the teacher said.

READ | Over 500 students miss NEET exam in Karnataka due to train delay

Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET examination that was conducted in 156 cities across the country. The number of students has gone up from 13 lakh last year to 15 lakh this year. The reason could be making NEET mandatory for Indian students aspiring to pursue medicine abroad as well. But with the increase in the competition, applicants will have to work a lot harder to reach their goal.

