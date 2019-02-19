NEET 2019: Two-month preparation plan; Know 6 things to do before exam

National Testing Agency will conduct NEET 2019 on May 5, 2019. Most students who have ever prepared for the medical entrance exam would agree that its syllabus is vast. Thus, a preparation plan for the last two months is essential to work in a focused manner and be able to study, revise, improve oneself before the exam day.

With form filling, corrections over, now all that remains is downloading of NEET 2019 Admit Card which will be available from April 15, 2019. So students can now completely focus on studies with this following preparation plan.

1. Take NEET Mock Tests

Practising mock tests helps you understand the standard of test, exam pattern: Physics – 45 questions, Chemistry – 45 questions, Biology – 90 questions. After every mock test, one should check the answers and do a self-analysis of strengths and weaknesses.

2. Solve previous year question papers of NEET

This is the first time that NTA shall conduct the national level medical entrance exam. However, this change in exam conducting body is not likely to impact the level of paper. So solving past year papers is crucial to accomplishing 3 things – being mentally prepared of the level of exam, improving speed and accuracy, getting a chance to work on your strong and weak areas before the exam.

3. You must have a proper timetable – daily and weekly.

In the weekly timetable, write down all the topics and things you need to cover. For example, it can be that you wish to cover 3 chapters each of physics, chemistry, biology, and attempt 1 mock test, 1 previous year question paper.

In the daily timetable, you should have a clear outline of what activity you have to do every day. Keep your routine in mind while making it. That is, consider your waking schedule, your tuitions or coaching, and other things. Make the daily timetable once and stick to it.

4. Be realistic in setting goals.

Say for example you make a timetable where you are studying 15 hours a day. However, before that day you were studying only 4 hours a day. Then this scenario will not be feasible and your plans will fall apart. Of course, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will mean pushing yourself, but plan that in such a way that you know can be done.

5. NCERT is most important; read in-between the lines.

The vast syllabus of NEET is covered in NCERT textbooks. In order to ensure that you do not miss anything, you should pay attention to all the lines in the book. Make your own notes as reading all the lines during revision is difficult.

6. Topics outside NCERT?

Over the years students have commented just after an exam that some questions were outside NCERT. Now there are 3 aspects to it. First, on deeper analysis, more than 50% of the questions that students found to be outside NCERT were actually from NCERT but students had not paid attention to that section. Second, 25% of the questions were not directly from NCERT but from concepts in it. Remaining few were in all likelihood from topics in syllabus only but not directly from the book.

Students can research which topics these usually are and study only those from. Some are: Morphology, Anatomy of flowering plant, Human Physiology, Genetics, Evolution, Ecology, Human Health and Diseases.

In all previous NEET exams, candidates have been able to answer 85+ questions straight from NCERT.