NEET 2019: Supreme Court allows aspirants above 25 years to appear for exam

NEET 2019: The Supreme Court has today allowed undergraduate medical students of 25-year or above to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The SC bench, however, said that their admission will be subjected to the final outcome of the case on the validity of CBSE’s decision to fix upper age limit. The apex court directed the National Testing Agency to extend the deadline by one week to allow the students to fill up the NEET form, as the filling up of forms expires tomorrow.

Since 2017, the upper age limit criteria was introduced along with the number of attempts. In both cases, students protest. CBSE, then conducting body, accepted it by allowing three attempts per candidate. However, they kept age till 25 years. Several petitions were filed and the final decision has not been taken yet.

This is the first time National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam. While the application process was closing on November 30, 2018, it is, however, will be extended due to Supreme Court’s order. Interested candidates can apply at — ntaneet.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed class 12 from open school are eligible to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2019). However, the matter is still in court. The final decision on these candidatures will be announced by the court. The candidates are advised to register for the exam at the official website — nta.ac.in.