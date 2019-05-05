NEET 2019: ‘Paper was moderate, Physics tough,’ say students; check paper analysis

NEET 2019: Many students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2019) on Sunday, found the paper moderate, with Physics most difficult. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Debarati Halder, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kolkata said, “The paper was moderate, however, the Physics portion was really tough to answer.” The student rated Chemistry and Mathematics the easiest of all. Another student Dattatreya Mukherjee said, “The Physics portion was tough and lengthy, however, the rest of the question was quite easy to answer.”

Amritlal Goswami, the teacher of KV Kolkata rated the NEET paper average, saying, “The questions in Physics were more conceptual and application based. The Chemistry, Mathematics portion were easy to crack.” “The Physics paper has 45 per cent questions from Quantum Mechanics and rest from the other part. About 45 per cent of the questions were easy, 35 per cent moderate and another 20 difficult,” the teacher added.

According to Chemistry teacher Mahua Mukherjeee, “The Chemistry portion was moderate, and the questions asked from both 11th and 12th syllabus. The section had one or two conceptual based questions with most of them can be rated from moderate to easy.” “The questions were mostly based on NCERT pattern, while some of the questions were out of syllabus.”

The Biology teacher Amritanshu Mitra said, “The Biology paper was moreover moderate with most of the questions came from Human Psychology, Reproduction, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Ecology. Most of the questions were based on NCERT syllabus. There were 58 questions from the 12th standard and 35 from 11th standard.”

Last year, the cut-off for the general category was (691-119), Other Backward Class was (118-96), Scheduled Class and Scheduled Tribe was (118-96).

Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET examination that was conducted in 156 cities across the country.