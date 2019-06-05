NEET UG results 2019: Delhi is top-performing state, followed by Haryana

NEET Result 2019: Nearly 74.92 per cent candidates — who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 — from Delhi cleared it. This is way better than the national average which falls around 52 per cent as out of 14,10,755 students who appeared for the exam, a total of 7,97,042 students cleared the same.

NEET 2019 was the first ever medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the result of which was declared today – June 5 (Wednesday). The percentage of students qualifying the exam was maximum from Delhi and the least number of students qualified from Nagaland.

Among states, the second in the ranking is Haryana with a pass percentage of 73.41 per cent. From Chandigarh 73.24 per cent and from Andhra Pradesh 70.72 per cent followed by Rajasthan with 69.66 per cent candidates qualifying the NEET 2019.

In NEET 2019 the top-performing states are –

Rank 1: Delhi

Rank 2: Haryana

Rank 3: Chandigarh

Rank 4: Andhra Pradesh

Rank 5: Rajasthan

Rank 6: Punjab

Rank 7: Telangana

Rank 8: Kerala

Rank 9: Manipur

Rank 10: Himachal Pradesh

Among the least performing states, the worst performance was by Nagaland at 34.52 per cent students clearing exam followed by Mizoram at 35.79 per cent and Meghalaya at 36.27 per cent passing percentage.

In terms of the number of candidates, the highest number of applicants appeared for NEET from Maharashtra whereas the lowest number of candidates appeared for the exam in Lakshadweep. Around 2,06,745 students appeared in Maharashtra and a total of 1,44,993 students took the exam from Uttar Pradesh, the third spot was held by Kerala where a total of 1,10,206 students followed by Karnataka with 1,02,735 students appearing for NEET 2019.

On the other hand, in places such as Lakshadweep, only 262 candidates appeared for the exam, 312 students sat for NEET 2019 in Daman and Diu and 604 candidates appeared in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Comparing this year’s results with that of last year, Rajasthan was the top-performing state in 2018, with 74.30 per cent candidates clearing the exam, followed by Delhi, where 73.73 per cent candidates qualified for the exam. The third and fourth spot last year was secured by Haryana and Andhra Pradesh with 72.59 per cent and 72.55 per cent respectively.

The NTA claims that there has been an increase of 12.90 per cent in the number of centres and 16.67 per cent in the number of cities where NEET was conducted as compared to the last year.