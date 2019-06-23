NEET 2019 round one counselling registrations closing tomorrow: Check how to apply

Toggle Menu
NEET 2019: Those who do not wish to take admission after the second round of counselling will be given a refund on their registration fee. In case of a query related to finance, students can contact the authorities at the helpline number 18001027637.

NEET 2019: Candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

NEET 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be closing the registration process for the first round of counselling for admission to undergraduate level medical and dental courses on June 24 (Monday). Interested candidates need to apply before 5 pm on the said date at mcc.nic.in. The payment facility, however, will be available till June 25 (Tuesday), 2 pm, according to official notification.

Those who successfully register will be allowed to chose their choice of institute and course and lock the choice. The process will only be open on June 25. Based on the choices and merit, seat allocation list will be released on June 26, 2019. The result will be available on June 27. Those who successfully verify their documents from June 28 to July 3, 2019, will be granted seats or admissions.

NEET 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘ug medical counselling’
Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Fill in details, submit
Step 7: Make payment

The registration for the second round of counselling will be conducted from July 6 to 8 till 5 pm. The payment window for the same will be open until July 9. The same date, the choice of filling will be made available till 5 pm. Seat allotment for round two will be available from July 10 to July 11 and the document verification will take place on July 13, 2019.

Those who do not wish to take admission after the second round of counselling will be given a refund on their registration fee. To take a refund, candidates will have to report to their allotted college and inform that they wish to forfeit their seats. In case of a query related to finance, students can contact the authorities at the helpline number 18001027637.

