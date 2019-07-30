NEET 2019 round 1 and 2 selected candidates list out: Topper opted for this college

NEET 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a consolidated list of selected candidates who have joined colleges under the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) all India quota. The candidates have been selected through round one and two of counselling. The list along with the colleges selected can be seen at mcc.nic.in.

The NEET rank 1 holder Nalin Khandelwal has opted for Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. The NEET rank 2 holder, Bhavik Bansal, who also topped the AIIMS entrance exam opted to join the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi.

For those who are yet to secure a seat, under the national quota, there will be one more round. The registrations for the final mop-up round will be held from August 13 to 15. The choice filling and locking in the period will be closed on August 15, 5 pm. The seat allotment will be conducted on August 17 followed by the result on August 18. Those who make it to the list will have to appear for document verification from August 20 to 26 at their respective colleges.

Apart from the national level seat allotment, the states have their own counselling process ongoing to enrol students based on NEET result 2019. A total of 15,19,375 candidates registered for the exam of which 14,10,755 students appeared for it. Of the 14.10 lakh candidates, 7.97 lakh could clear the medical-dental entrance exam.