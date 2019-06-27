MCC NEET 2019 revised schedule released: First round result on July 1

NEET 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for online counselling for admission to medical and dental courses based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. The first round of registration which was to be closed on June 24 got extended till June 26.

The chose filling and lock-in period open from June 26 to June 27. The seat allotment will be conducted from June 27 to June 30, 2019. As per the new schedule, the result for seat allotment for the first round of registration will be declared on July 1, 2019.

Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification from July 1 to July 6, 2019. While those who could not make it through the first allotment will have to register for the second round from July 9 to July 11, 5 pm.

NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

The second round locking will be closed on July 12, 3 pm followed by seat allocation from July 12 to July 15. The result for the second round will be declared on July 15 and the document verification will close on July 22.

If seats are left then a mop-up round for central and deemed universities and ESIC will be held from August 13 to 15, 2019. The result of which will be declared on August 18 followed by document verification from August 20 to 26, 2019.