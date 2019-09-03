NEET 2019 registrations begin for 2nd mop-up round: Last chance for admission to medical colleges

MCC NEET 2nd mop-up registrations: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started the registration process for the second mop-up round for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses in deemed and central universities. Interested candidates can register at the official website, mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply is September 4 noon.

The choice filling, as well as the payment window, will end on September 4 and the seat allocation will begin from September 5 onwards. The result, as per the schedule will be released on September 6. Those who get through the result will have to report at the institute before September 11.

The last date of joining institute is September 5 while the dental colleges will begin from September 12. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 and are yet to secure a seat can apply.

After conducting three counselling rounds for NEET-based admission, a final mop-up round was conducted earlier for vacant seats. A total of 2,004 students have been allotted colleges under mop-up round for admission to MBBS courses.