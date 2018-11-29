NEET 2019: Registration date to extend, 5 things you need to know before applying

NEET UG 2019: The entrance exam for the MBBS/BDS courses in India — National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses is going to be held on May 5, 2019 (Sunday). This is the first time National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam. While the application process was closing on November 30, 2018, it is, however, will be extended due to Supreme Court’s order. Interested candidates can apply at — ntaneet.nic.in.

Many candidates have queries regarding the entrance exam. Here is a compilation of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the NEET UG 2019.

Registration date to extend

The Supreme Court has today allowed undergraduate medical students of age 25 or above to appear for NEET. The SC bench, however, said that their admission will be subjected to the final outcome of the case on validity of CBSE’s decision to fix upper age limit. The apex court directed the National Testing Agency to extend the deadline by one week to allow the students to fill up the NEET form, as the filling up of forms expires tomorrow.

Can open school students apply for NEET UG 2019?

Candidates who have passed class 12 from open school are eligible to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2019). However, the matter is still in court. The final decision on these candidatures will be announced by the court.

What is the minimum qualification for appearing in NEET 2019 for PwD category and foreign national candidates?

For PwD category: According to the regulations of Medical Council of India (MCI), people with disabilities (PwD) should have 45 per cent marks in class 12 exam. Also, the candidates should have physics, chemistry and biology (or botany and zoology) or bio-technology as mandatory subjects during class 12. For regular candidates, the minimum marks criteria is 50 per cent.

Foreign national: The candidates who have studied from the foreign or international board should ensure that the qualifying examination passed by them is, in scope and standard (last two years of class 10+2 study comprising of physics, chemistry and biology/biotechnology; which shall include practical test in these subjects) is found to be equivalent to the intermediate science examination of an Indian university or board, taking physics, chemistry and biology/bio-technology including practical tests in each of these subjects and English. Provided further that the students’ educated abroad seeking admission into medical colleges in India must have passed in the subjects of physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology and English up to the class 12 level with 50 per cent marks and their equivalency determined by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) as per regulations of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the concerned University.

What is the role of (NTA) for NEET UG 2019?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been set-up by the government of India responsibility of NTA to conduct the entrance test. Competitive entrance exams including NEET UG, JEE, NET etc were earlier conducted by CBSE. Now on, NTA will also be responsible for everything related to NEET UG 2019 (and other exams which were conducted by CBSE) including result declaration, registration, setting up of exam centres etc.