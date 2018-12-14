NEET 2019 preparation: Important books, topics and study strategy

NEET 2019: With pre-board examination in most schools scheduled to be held in December-January, the preparation for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will take a backseat. However, if students follow a strategic preparation and right books, they can score well and get into the medical college of their choice. Here are some of our preparation strategies:

Learn from NCERT: A detailed study of the NCERT textbook is vital as each and every line of the book could entail important information. Studying from the NCERT is ideal for a thorough and comprehensive understanding of the concepts.

In addition to the NCERT books, students can also refer to the books given below in relation to NEET 2019 syllabus.

Physics Chemistry Biology Concepts of Physics Vol I and II by H.C. Verma Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations – R. C. Mukherjee Trueman's Elementary Biology Volume – I and Volume – II NCERT – Exemplar Concise Inorganic Chemistry – J. D. Lee Organic Chemistry – Morrison and Boyd NCERT – Exemplar NCERT – Exemplar

Solve mock tests: The time after pre-boards is the ideal time for students to start taking mock tests as they are already done with their revision and are well versed with the syllabus. Mock tests serve as a mock drill or stage rehearsal before the final show. Along with that students can also solve previous year papers, sample papers etc as all of them serve the same purpose. We believe taking mock tests can help to strengthen student’s preparation method and build up confidence levels.

Moreover, students are able to analyse their scores and identify errors as well. Mock tests also help students to evaluate the time spent on each section. Ideally, students should start taking the mock tests three months before the exam so that they have ample time to work on mistakes which students commit repeatedly while taking the mock tests.

Keep stress at bay: Apart from preparing for the exam, it is important for students to deal with the exam stress so that their preparation does not get affected by it. One of the best ways to tackle stress is to look at it from a different perspective. Use it as a positive tool that drives you to work hard and get a rank in an exam. Apart from that students can indulge in regular exercise or do yoga to help calm the mind.

The author is CEO and director, Aakash Educational Services Limited