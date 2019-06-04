Maharashtra PG Medical admissions 2019: SC tells state to conduct final round of counselling

PG Medical admissions 2019: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to conduct the final round of counselling for admissions to post-graduate medical and dental courses for 2019-20 after hearing a plea filed by students. The apex court has directed the state to complete the counselling process for the session 2019-20 by June 14.

Earlier, the apex court rejected the reservation for economically weaker sections courses in the state.

“We are happy with the apex court order. We hope a similar judgement comes in Socially and Educationally Backward caste (SEBC) Reservation case,” said one of the petitioners, who had filed an application to intervene in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court observed that if Maharashtra cannot increase the number of seats in post-graduate courses the reservation will stand scrapped, and all reserved seats will be available to open category.

In Maharashtra, there are 92 seats reserved for PG medical students and 88 students have already got admission under EWS quota. Their admissions will now be scrapped.

The medical admission procedure began in November last year with National Eligibility cum Entrance test results declared in January. The counselling procedure was to start in February. On January 12, the government of India had notified the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections.

On February 12, the Maharashtra government issued a resolution implementing 10 reservation in admissions to medical courses. On March 7, a detailed notification was released by Maharashtra allowing retrospective reservation for applicants in the EWS category, who had applied in the general category.

– With inputs from ENS