NEET 2019: Persons with disabilities need to follow MCI draft guidelines

NEET 2019: Ending the prevailing confusion about the eligibility criteria, the National Test Agency (NTA) has announced that aspirants with disabilities can fill the application form for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2019-20 on the basis of the draft guidelines posted on the website of the Medical Council of India (MCI). The move follows the direction of the Ministry of Health in this regard.

Advertising

In a notification, NTA has further stated that in case any changes are made in the MCI draft notification, candidates will be allowed to make changes in their application form in January. The last date of submission of NEET online application form has also been extended – from November 30 to December 7.

READ | NEET application process set to close, no clarity yet on disability quota

NEET is scheduled on May 5, 2019.

The MCI made its draft guidelines public on November 16, inviting suggestions and objections by November 30, thereby putting disabled candidates in a dilemma.

Advertising

Doctors with Disabilities, a pan-India body of doctors with disabilities, had written to MCI seeking extension of the last date to fill the NEET-UG 2019-20 form and also allow candidates with disabilities to reconsider their application if they have already registered.

At the same time, the body also termed the revised MCI draft guidelines as discriminatory and in direct violation of the rulings of the Supreme Court and various high courts and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 (RPDA).

Dr Satendra Singh, a member of Doctors with Disabilities and Associate Professor at University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi, said: “It shows the sad state of affairs that the health ministry had to intervene when the deadline for filling the form was just a day away. Why is there no social accountability of NTA and MCI that subjected candidates with disabilities to harassment.” He added: Why does MCI want to have a ‘public opinion’ on SC judgments and the RPDA.”