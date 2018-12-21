NEET 2019: Over 15 lakh registered for the exam, says DG NTA Vineet Joshi

NEET 2019: Over 15 lakh students registered for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), the exam of which will be conducted on May 15, 2019. “This year, more than 15 lakh students will appear in the NEET examination. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode, but from next year it may tune to online,” said DG NTA Vineet Joshi. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from April 15.

NEET UG 2019: Exam pattern and syllabus

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. The syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks while every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks.

Just like last year, this year too, NEET will be a single exam in the pen-and-paper mode as intimated by the NTA. In 2018, 13 lakh students appeared in the exam.