NEET 2019: Over 15 lakh candidates registered, NTA needs 3,000 test centres

NEET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received over 15 lakh applications for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 for admission to medical courses in the country and abroad. Last year, 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This year, the government has made NEET mandatory for Indian students to study medicine abroad as well, and the number of candidates was, therefore, expected to go higher.

Advertising

Since the NEET UG exam will be conducted in paper-pen based mode, the NTA is looking at outsourcing exam centres for the same. According to an official statement, NTA needs a total of 3,000 test centres to accommodate these applicants.

The agency has released a notice on “the process of fixing examination centres for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG, 2019”. NTA has asked CBSE affiliated schools, JNVs, KVs and AICTE-affiliated colleges to give ‘consent’ on using their campuses as exam centre.

The exam-conducting body has stated in the release, “There is a need of more than 3,000 centres across the country”. The last date for the institutes to give consent is February 28, 2019.

Talking to indianexpress.com, director general, NTA, Vineet Joshi said, “We have already received consent from enough schools and colleges and are in process of selecting exam centres. There will be enough centres to accommodate all the students.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, the application process for the joint engineering entrance (JEE) Main 2019 April session registrations is on. According to Joshi, over 6 lakh candidates have already registered for the exam and the number is expected to double.