NEET 2019: Official answer key to release soon, how to challenge

NEET 2019: The answer keys of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2019) are likely to be released by May 12. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations have to keep an eye on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates can challenge the answer keys on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged.

According to the experts, the general cut-off the NEET examination may vary between 125 to 135. “The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520,” Navin C Joshi, Academic Head at Gradeup said.

NEET 2019: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website- ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on download answer key

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: A pdf file with answer key will open

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Amritlal Goswami, the teacher of KV Kolkata rated the NEET paper average, saying, “The questions in Physics were more conceptual and application based. The Chemistry, Mathematics portion are easy to crack.” “The Physics paper has 45 per cent questions from Quantum Mechanics and rest from the other part. About 45 per cent of the questions are easy, 35 per cent moderate and another 20 difficult,” the teacher said.

Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET examination that was conducted in 156 cities across the country. The number of students has gone up from 13 lakh last year to 15 lakh this year.