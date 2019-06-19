NEET 2019: Odisha OJEE MBBS counselling schedule released, check here

Toggle Menu
NEET 2019: As per the schedule, the state merit list will be released on July 1. Candidates will get an option to lock the seats from July 1 to 2, 2019.

NEET 2019: The counselling schedule for Odisha MBBS admission process has been released. As per the schedule, the state merit list will be released on July 1.

Candidates will get an option to lock the seats from July 1 to 2, 2019. The first allotment list will be released on July 4, and the candidates will get an option to download the allotment letter on the same day.

The candidates can apply through the website ojee.nic.in. 

Odisha OJEE MBBS counselling 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates should have qualified NEET as well as cleared class 12 exams from a recognised board or have equivalent certificate

Age: One should be at least 17 years of age in order to apply for admission.

Odisha OJEE MBBS: Check counselling schedule

Release of merit list: July 1

Locking of seats: July 1 to 2

First allotment list: July 4, 2019.

Odisha OJEE MBBS counselling: Documents needed  

-NEET- UG 2019 admit card and scorecard

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 11 mark sheet

-HSC mark sheet

-Transfer certificate obtained after the completion of H.S.C. or equivalent course

-Certificate for proof of study from class 6 to class 1

-Nativity certificate for the candidates who have partly studied outside Odisha from class 6 to 1

-Candidates who are native of Odisha and have studied from class 6 to class 12 in schools of Odisha (supporting documents

-Permanent Community Certificate Card

-First Graduate Certificate (if applicable)

