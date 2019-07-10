NEET 2019: MCC releases notice for candidates applying under NRI category

MCC NEET 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice for students applying for admission in medical or dental colleges under the NRI (Non-Resident Indian) category. Such candidates need to submit documents supporting their claim of change of nationality from Indian to NRI through email. The last date to submit the proof is July 11, 2019.

Interested candidates need to send an email at the official id, nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com till July 11, 1 pm (Thursday), after which no email will be considered and candidates might have to apply under regular or unreserved category. The MCC has released a list of documents one needs to submit for the same.

MCC NEET foreign quota: Documents needed

— Passport

— Visa of sponsor

–Relationship of NRI with the candidate

— Affidavit from the sponsor that s/he will sponsor the candidate for the entire course

— Embassy certificate of sponsor

— Certificate from the consulate

— NEET scorecard of candidates

The first round of NEET counselling is over and the dates of the second round for NEET counselling have been revised. The registration for the second round will begin from July 11 (Thursday), 2019. The result for which will be released on July 18, 2019. The final mop-up round will then begin from August 13, 2019.