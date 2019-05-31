NEET 2019: Last date to challenge answer keys is May 31, result in June

NEET answer keys 2019: Today is the last day to challenge the answer keys of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2019), which were released by the National Testing Agency yesterday. All the candidates who had appeared for the NEET 2019 can check the answer keys on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Students can challenge the NEET answer keys on payment of a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,000 per answer challenged, till 11:50 pm today.

NEET 2019 was conducted on May 5, 2019. But for students from Odisha or those whose centres were in Odisha, the exam was postponed to May 20 due to cyclone Fani. Many Karnataka students who missed the NEET exam due to a train delay were given a chance to re-appear for the exam on May 20.

Read | NEET answer key 2019 released, how to download via websites

NEET answer keys 2019: How to raise an objection?

Step 1: Click ‘Apply for key challenge’.

Step 2: You will see 180 Questions (Physics/Chemistry/Biology (Botany & Zoology). They are in sequential order. Select the Question(s) that you wish to be challenged.

Step 3: The number next to the question under the column ‘Answer as per NTA’ stands for the correct

answer key to be used by NTA.

Step 4: Once you select any question for the challenge, you will see four options under the column ‘Suggested

Answer(s) by the Candidate’.

Step 5: If you wish to challenge, you may use anyone or more of the option IDs given in the next four

columns by clicking the checkbox.

Step 5: After clicking your desired option for all questions you want to challenge, scroll down, ‘Submit’

and move to the next screen.

Step 6: You will find a screen displaying your challenged questions.

Step 7: Pay the processing fee and click on ‘Go for Payment”.

Step 8: Select mode of payment and pay your processing fee which is Rs 1,000 for each question challenged.

Make payment through debit/ credit card/ net banking.

Step 9: After successful payment download/print the key challenge receipt.

Step 10: In case your challenge is found correct, your processing fee will be refunded in the same account.

About NEET

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry, and biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 are from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. The national level competitive exam is a pre-requisite for admission to medical and dental courses in India and abroad for Indian students.

This year, over 15 lakh candidates registered for the NEET examination that was conducted in 156 cities across the country. The number of students has gone up from 13 lakh last year to 15 lakh this year. The reason could be making NEET mandatory for Indian students aspiring to pursue medicine abroad as well.