NEET 2019: Know the expected cut-off

NEET 2019: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2019) was held on May 5 and the answer keys will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam, we’ll find out what experts are suggesting on the NEET 2019 cut-off.

Navin C Joshi, Academic Head at Gradeup assumed that the cut-off for the general category may vary between 125 to 135. “The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520,” Navin C Joshi, Academic Head at Gradeup said.

Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com assumed that the cut-off may vary between 130 to 140. “Overall NEET 2019 was of moderate difficulty level with Physics being the most difficult of the three subjects while Biology was the easiest but lengthy. The expected cut off for today’s exam is 130- 140,” said Rajshekhar Ratrey.

The answer keys are likely to be released by May 12. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations have to keep an eye on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates can challenge the answer keys on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged.

Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET examination that was conducted in 156 cities across the country.