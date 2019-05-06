NEET 2019: Karnataka, Odisha students who missed exam to get another chance, check new dates

NEET 2019: Karnataka students who had missed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 – the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses – due to a train delay will get another chance, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar said Monday.

Students from Odisha whose exam was postponed due to cyclone Fani will also get a chance to appear for the exam on May 20, 2019. The NEET 2019 was was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 5 (Sunday), 2019. HRD Minister tweeted, “Happy to announce that Karnataka Students who missed NEET exam due to railway delay will get another chance”.

The national level competitive exam was held on May 5 (Sunday), 2019. But hundreds of students from Karnataka missed the exam as their train reached Bengaluru an hour after the scheduled reporting time for the exam.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had tweeted on Sunday highlighting the issue. He had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the NEET for the first time, has announced exam centres will remain the same.

Mr. @narendramodi, You pat your own back for others' achievements but will you also take the responsibility for your cabinet min' incapabilities. Hundreds of students in Karnataka may not be able to take up NEET because of delay in the train services.

1/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2019

The NEET 2019 was also postponed in Odisha in view of the cyclone Fani. It will also be held on May 20 (Monday), 2019.

#NEET exam scheduled for 5th May in Odisha postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of #FaniCyclone. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon. @DG_NTA @PrakashJavdekar @CMO_Odisha — R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) May 4, 2019

“On request of the state government of Odisha, in wake of Fani cyclone the exam for candidates whose centre was in the state was postponed till further notice. It will now be conducted on May 20,” an NTA official said.

“The centres for the exam will remain same as announced earlier,” the official said.