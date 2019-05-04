NEET 2019: From admit card, dress code to documents needed – NTA issues important instructions

NEET 2019: Days before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019, the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released special instructions for candidates. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates need to be careful about the venue and reporting time. The NTA recently changed exam centres of many students citing Lok Sabha elections and ‘unavoidable circumstances’ as the reason. Thus, candidates need to download the admit card again from the official website, ntaneet.nic.in and check the exam venue.

Admit card will have revised test venue, date and time of exam which is May 5, 2019 (2 pm to 5 pm for all). Reportedly, many students complained that they have been given the wrong exam date on the admit card. The same was later rectified. Among the recent instructions released by NTA are reporting and gate closing time. Students need to report at test centres by noon and the gates will close at 1:30 pm. As per rules, no latecomers will be entertained.

Reporting time: Candidates need to reach the venue of the test at the reporting time (12 noon) mentioned in the NEET 2019 admit card. If a candidate reports beyond the gate closing time (1:30 pm) at the centre, s/he will not be allowed to enter. “Instructions have been issued for strict compliance. Several pre-examination formalities need to be completed and therefore please reach on time”, states the NTA.

Documents to carry: Candidates need to carry a copy of admit card in form of an A4 sized coloured pint out, at least two passport-sized pictures as uploaded on the application form and a valid photo id proof which can include Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID etc. Students belonging to PwD category who wish to avail benefits need to carry a certificate too.

Banned items: Candidates are not allowed to carry instrument/ geometry/ pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper/ stationery/

textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone/ earphone/ microphone/ pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the examination hall/room.

Check TestBooklet: Candidate should check carefully that the Test Booklet code printed on Side–2 of the Answer sheet is the same as printed on Test Booklet and ensure that the Test Booklet contains as many numbers of pages as written on the top of the cover page of the Test Booklet.

Dress Code: Candidates are advised to avoid ornaments like Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Badge, and Brooch etc. Further, they are advised to wear light clothes. Students need to wear half-sleeves. Slippers, sandals with low heel and not shoes are not allowed. “In case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report before 12.00 noon so that there is enough time for proper frisking,” states the NTA.

How to mark attendance: Candidates must enter the required details in the test booklet, attendance sheet and OMR answer sheet. They should place their signature (in legible running hand) and left-hand thumb Impression twice and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place in the Attendance Sheet. They also need to place their signature (in legible running hand) and Left Hand Thumb Impression on Side-2 of the OMR Answer Sheet. They should ensure that their Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.