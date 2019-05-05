NEET 2019 Exam LIVE Updates: Exams begin, check paper analysis, students’ reactions

NEET 2019 Exam LIVE Updates: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The examination has been started from 2 pm.

Due to the damage caused by Cyclone Fani, NEET examination will not be conducted in Bhubaneswar today.

Candidates need to be careful about the venue and reporting time. The NTA recently changed exam centres of many students citing Lok Sabha elections and ‘unavoidable circumstances’ as the reason. Thus, candidates need to download the admit card again from the official website, ntaneet.nic.in and check the exam venue.

Admit card will have revised test venue, date and time of exam which is May 5, 2019 (2 pm to 5 pm for all). Reportedly, many students complained that they have been given the wrong exam date on the admit card. The same was later rectified.

Among the recent instructions released by NTA are reporting and gate closing time. Students need to report at test centres by noon and the gates will close at 1:30 pm. As per rules, no latecomers will be entertained.