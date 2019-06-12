NEET 2019 counselling schedule out: First round from June 19; check schedule, documents needed

NEET counselling 2019: The counselling dates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has begun. The registration for the first round of the counselling will begin from June 19 and conclude on June 24, 5 pm at the medical counselling committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For the first counselling students will have to lock their seat between 10 am to 5 p, on June 25 failing which the seat will be passed on. The first seat allotment list will be declared on Jue 26 and candidates with their documents will have to appear at the centre from June 28 to July 3rd.

If seats are left vacant then the second counselling be conducted from July 6 to July 9. For which the seat locking deadline is July 9 and the allotment process will be held from July 10 to 11, 2019.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the online counselling for admission to seats under 15 per cent All India Quota and seats in central institutions including AFMC, ESI, Delhi University (DU), BHU & AMU and deemed universities. Candidates can refer to the website mcc.nic.in for queries regarding the All India Quota, scheme of counselling and Frequently Asked Questions.

NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET-MDS/PG 2019 admit card

– NEET-MDS/PG 2019 marksheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– BDS/MBBS degree

– Internship completion certificate

– Permanent / Provisional Registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the college/ Institute from which the candidate has passed MBBS/MDS examination is recognized by Medical Council of India

– Medical fitness certificate

-Copy of receipt of online fee payment.

Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET examination that was conducted in 156 cities across the country.

NEET counselling 2019: Eligibility

Those who have qualified NEET 2019 by scoring the minimum qualifying percentage will be eligible for the counselling. Candidates should have earned a minimum of 50 percentage (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) in order to become eligible for NEET 2019 counselling rounds and can register at mcc.nic.in.

Around 14,10,754 candidates appeared for the NEET exam, which was conducted on May 5, 2019 for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the NEET exam a month later, on June 5, 2019, on the website ntaneet.nic.in. Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped in the exam, with 99.99 percentile.

For admission to seats other than 15% All India seats, candidates who wish to apply for admission in State Medical Colleges using the NEET 2019 merit list need to follow the instructions of the State Government and/or authorities of the Medical/Dental colleges concerned.