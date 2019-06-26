Toggle Menu
NEET 2019 counselling: Online window for choice locking to open today

NEET 2019 counselling: "The choice locking will start from 8 pm of June 26 and will be available till 11 am tomorrow," read the official notification

NEET 2019 counselling: The choice locking will start from 8 pm of June 26

NEET 2019 counselling: The online window for choice locking for the NEET medical counselling will open today. "The choice locking will start from 8 pm of June 26 and will be available till 11 am tomorrow," read the official notification.

The seat allocation list is likely to be released soon. Those who successfully verify their documents from June 28 to July 3, 2019, will be granted seats or admissions.

NEET 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ug medical counselling’

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Fill in details, submit

Step 6: Make payment

NEET counselling 2019: Second round details

The registration for the second round of counselling will be conducted from July 6 to 8 till 5 pm. The payment window for the same will be open until July 9. The same date, the choice of filling will be made available till 5 pm. Seat allotment for round two will be available from July 10 to July 11 and the document verification will take place on July 13, 2019.

Those who do not wish to take admission after the second round of counselling will be given a refund on their registration fee. To take a refund, candidates will have to report to their allotted college and inform that they wish to forfeit their seats. In case of a query related to finance, students can contact the authorities at the helpline number 18001027637.

