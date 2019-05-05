NEET 2019: Cop’s timely gesture helps student take exam

Timely help from a police constable helped a student appear for NEET Sunday after the latter arrived at the examination hall without his photograph. The constable P Saravanakumar, on security duty at the National Model School, a NEET exam center, noticed a student looking helpless and wandering about aimlessly.

On inquiry, the student told the constable he had forgotten to bring his photograph without which one cannot take the test.

Understanding the situation, Saravankumar took Rs 40 from his pocket and handed it over to the anxious student to enable him to take the photograph which he eventually took and attended the exam.

The gesture of the policeman won the appreciation of one and all at the exam venue.

