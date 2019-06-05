NEET 2019: Category-wise cut-off, how many marks needed to clear exam?

NEET 2019: Nearly 8 lakh students qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today – June 5 (Thursday). A total of 14.10 lakh applicants appeared for NEET 2019 of which 7.04 lakh secured marks ranging from 107 to 701.

Students can view their scores at the official websites — ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates can also tally their result with the NEET final answer key 2019, which was also released today, just a few hours ahead of the result declaration. The NEET all India rank one is secured by Nalin Khandelwal.

Around 7,04,335 candidates belonging to the unreserved category secured marks between 701 and 134. The qualifying criteria for this category is 50th percentile or 701 to 134 marks. As many as 63,789 OBC candidates and 20,009 students from SC category and 8,455 candidates from ST category have cleared the NEET 2019. For reserved category candidates, the eligibility criterion is to secure 40 percentile of the total marks which comes to 133 to 107 marks.

For physically handicapped (PH) candidates, the qualifying marks were 45th percentile (133 and 120 marks). A total of 454 candidates from the PH category have passed the national-level medical entrance test. Sabhyata Singh Kushwaha from Uttar Pradesh has topped NEET 2019 in the PH category by obtaining 610 marks and a percentile score of 99.5834146.

Among states, a maximum of 2,06,745 students appeared from Maharashtra for NEET 2019 of which 81,171 qualified. From Tamil Nadu, as many as 1,23,078 students sat with nearly 59,785 qualified the medical entrance examination. The registration was higher in Kerala as well where a total of 1,10,206 applicants appeared of which 73,385 passed. Last year, 66.74 per cent students passed from the state while this year, there is a minor decrease (66.59 per cent). From Karnataka, 1,02,735 students gave NEET 2019 with 64,982 passing it.