NEET 2019: Chapters to revise in the last few days

NEET 2019: This year, about 15 lakh students have applied for the medical entrance exam. To maximise the score, students have to revise certain topics in these last few days.

NEET admit card 2019 can be downloaded from ntaneet.nic.in. (Representational image, design by: Gargi Singh)

NEET 2019: The National Testing Agency will for the first time conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 5. They have released the admit cards and the students can download it from the official website — ntaneet.nic.nic. This year, about 15 lakh students have applied for the medical entrance exam. NTA has also released a note on what to wear during the exam keeping the security check in mind.

To maximise the score, students have to revise certain topics in these last few days. Moreover, NEET aspirants have to also focus and practice on diagrams and graphs. Here are some quick tips:

Brush up basics
The most reliable books are NCERT for NEET. The curriculum is entirely based on NEET syllabus and it is suggested by the CBSE. This will be the wrong time to hold some other book. Even the NEET toppers vouch for the NCERT textbooks for their last minute references.

Revise concepts and formulae
Ensure that you devote ample time in revising important concepts and formulae. Write them in a separate sheet and keep reading them whenever you get time. This will help you retain information better and boost your confidence.

Avoid mindless guesswork and wasting time
Do not attempt questions you aren’t sure about. This will waste your crucial time. Be smart, leave it and move on to the next. The target should be to score high by allocating your time sensibly and logically to the questions you are sure of.

Things to keep in mind during the exam
Start with the biology, followed by chemistry and physics sections. Read the paper carefully and attempt keeping your weak and strong areas in mind and tackle all sections accordingly.

Know the focus areas: There are certain topics that have are important-

Physics: Mechanics, Optics, Thermodynamics and Nuclear Physics.

Chemistry: Mole Concept, General Organic Chemistry, Periodic Table, Chemical Bonding, Coordination Chemistry, Equilibrium, p, f block elements.

Biology: Ecology and Environment, Genetics, Cell Biology, Morphology, Reproduction and Physiology of Plants and Animals, Basics of Biotechnology, Physiology.

