NEET 2019 by NTA: How to stay calm and focused on exam day?

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) will conduct on May 5, 2019. The national-level test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to fill MBBS and BDS seats across 154 cities all over India. This year, for the pen and paper-based exam, 15.19 lakh candidates have applied in the 37 days registration window.

As the exam count down begins, NEET 2019 is making medical aspirants nervous. Students are wrapping the last minute preparation and are ready to hit the bull’s eye. Still, thinking about the exam day brings jitters to many, which eventually brings the confidence-level down. So, to do away with D-day nervousness, here are some ways to calm yourself mentally and physically.

A day before the exam – Do not overthink. Treat the exam day as just another day when you will be taking a regular mock test; NEET mock tests are available online easily. Taking a walk in the fresh air, mild exercise can help to pacify the senses. Eating healthy food and taking tight sleep helps the body to lighten. It also relaxes the mind and boosts the concentration.

Circumvent trouble – On the exam day, students must steer away from unessential conversations. It is futile to ask others “how much they have prepared” or “how many mocks they have done”. Just remember “self-confidence is the best outfit”. Also, ensure to have all the documents on exam day to avoid any hassle. Carry the NEET 2019 admit card and valid identity proof.

Take a deep breath and relax – There can be moments on exam day where students overwhelm themselves with overthinking. So, in that situation, a little self-talk can really help. Give self-motivation and repeat the mantra “I can do it”. Also, on the exam day, be comfortable. Wear light clothes. Once seated, relax and sit straight, try not to slouch or move legs up and down.

Do not start right away, make a strategy – When students are a little nervous, they tend to miss some basic things and commit silly errors. Before starting the exam, read the instructions carefully. As the exam will have three sections. Just go through the paper once and have a quick glance. Then go ahead with a section which seems doable and scoring. Just give the best, the NEET result will definitely reflect the hard work.

Correct way to attempt – In the exam, it is important to mark the answers in the right way. Sometimes students solve all the questions first and then bubble the answers. In that case, it is likely that candidates will fall short of time. So, after solving every question, bubble the response with the correct question number immediately. If doubtful, mark it, answer it later. Post-exam, candidates will able to cross-check them with official NEET 2019 answer key. As the three-hours progress, keep the confidence High. Whenever there is a dip, just take deep breaths.