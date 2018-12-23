NEET 2019: How to score 300+ in Biology?

– Written by Dr NK Sharma and Kapil Gupta

Advertising

Most of the NEET aspirants think that Biology is easy, still, most of them do not score enough in Biology to get through government medical colleges. Despite finding Biology easy, most students end up scoring between 200 to 230 in Biology. If you are from general category (which means cutoff for government medical college will be 540+), this score in Biology would pretty much end your chances in getting selected in government medical college.

Most students find Physics most difficult to prepare for NEET and most of them devote more time to it. Considering Mathematics is not the core subject (while a few opt it as their fourth subject in class 11 and 12), students face difficulty in solving Physics problems which involve Mathematical concepts such as calculus, trigonometric identities, vectors, etc in solving problems.

While the core to cracking NEET remains in the Biology. Scoring above 310 in Biology requires a thorough understanding of the subject and acknowledging the importance of Biology in your path to 540+ score.

Advertising

How to score 540+ score in NEET:

a) Give the first 45 minutes of the exam to Biology and try to finish the entire part. If you get an average 81 questions correct it should get you through

b) Devote 46th minute to 100 minutes of the exam to finish Chemistry and try to get at least 35 questions correct.

c) From 100-170 minute focus on Physics. If you give 30 correct attempts in the section, you should be through.

d) Between the 170th minute to 180th do the final scramble to ensure that you have filled your OMR right and not done any big fat silly mistake

How to score 300+ in Biology?

Biology syllabus for the NEET exam can be broadly divided into two parts. Both require a completely different approach to prepare:

Part 1: Factual Biology: Four chapters of diversity in living world, three chapters of structural organization in plants and animals, cell: unit of life, human health and disease (except Immunity portion), evolution (evidence and brief account of evolution), strategies for enhancement in food production and microbes in human welfare.

Total number of chapters: 11+0.5 = 11.5

Total Expected questions (based on past 10 years NEET question paper): 28.

These are going to be fact-based questions straight out of lines of NCERT book. Common mistakes students committee in preparing chapters of Factual

Biology: Students think that they will learn facts in these chapters in the end. In reality, no time remains in the end with the pressure of more difficult things to do. Method to prepare chapters in Factual Biology: Read these chapters from NCERT early in your preparation and prepare fact sheets, for instance, top 50 facts in tissues chapter. Pin these fact sheets in your study room and go through them again and again.

Part 2: Conceptual biology chapter units: Biomolecules, cell cycle and cell division, plant physiology, human physiology, reproduction, genetics and evolution (mechanisms of evolution), biotechnology and ecology

Total Number of Chapters: 26+0.5 = 26.5

Total expected questions: 62

Common Mistakes students make in preparing chapters of conceptual Biology:

Students are time and again told to read NCERT to score well in NEET. These chapters do not require more than one reading of the NCERT books. Students also need to attempt questions from various sources to test the understanding of concepts. Also, applying the same concepts, again and again, builds confidence.

If you know that ‘ATP is ribonucleoside triphosphate’ than you can explain the deoxyribonucleotide triphosphates serving a dual purpose in DNA replication. Now can you think what can be used as substrate and source of energy in transcription and what is Sanger’s chain termination method?

Advertising

–The authors are Biology Faculty and NEET Expert Founder & CEO (MBBS & D.Card) (NEETPrep.com)