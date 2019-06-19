NEET 2019: Bihar MBBS, BDS counselling process begins, check details

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the online registration process for Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2019. The candidates who have cleared the NEET examination can only apply for the counselling process.

The candidates can apply for the counselling process through the website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. As per the notification, a total of 44,092 candidates qualified in NEET 2019 from Bihar.

Bihar MBBS, BDS admissions: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have qualified NEET as well as cleared class 12 exams from a recognised board or have equivalent certification

Age: One should be at least 17 years of age in order to apply for admission.

Bihar MBBS, BDS admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online registration for admission to MBBS BDS 2019-20’ under ‘notification’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, select the quota you wish to apply for

Step 4: Click on ‘click here for new registration’ at end of the page

Step 5: Fill details, register

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill the form, make a payment, upload documents

Step 8: Preview, read carefully and click on ‘submit’

Step 9: Download duly filled the application form.

UGMAC 2019: Important dates

Online registration: June 19

Last date to register: June 25

Last date of payment: June 26

Merit list to be published: June 28

Bihar MBBS, BDS admissions: Documents needed

-NEET- UG 2019 admit card and scorecard

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 11 mark sheet

-HSC mark sheet

-Transfer certificate obtained after the completion of H.S.C. or equivalent courses

-Certificate for proof of study from class 6 to class 12

-Nativity certificate for the candidates who have partly studied outside Bihar from class 6 to 12

-Candidates who are native of Bihar and have studied from class 6 to class 12 in schools of Bihar (supporting documents)

-Permanent Community Certificate Card.

-First Graduate Certificate (if applicable)