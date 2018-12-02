NEET 2019: Registration date extended, apply by December 7 at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2019 application: Following the Supreme Court’s order, NTA has extended the registration closing date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses. Therefore, candidates have time till December 7 to fill in the application form. The apex court on Thursday allowed candidates 25 years and above to sit for the exam. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier notified the upper age limit of 25 for general and 30 years for reserved category candidates for applying for the NEET-UG exams.

Read | Who all can apply for NEET 2019?

Advertising

The entrance exam held for securing admission MBBS/BDS courses in India is going to be held on May 5, 2019 (Sunday). This is the first time National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam. While the application process was closing on November 30, 2018, it is, however, will be extended due to Supreme Court’s order.

READ | NEET 2019: Paper pattern, syllabus in detail

Interested candidates can apply at — ntaneet.nic.in. The last date of fee submission is December 8. The medical aspirants may correct the particulars of the application at the time when the correction facility in the application form is available, which is, from January 14 to January 31, 2019.

Moreover, the latest note on the official website of NTA has cleared that the physically disabled candidates can apply for NEET, however, the admission in medical courses depend on the court’s verdict.

“As per the advice received from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India vide letter dated 20.11.2018, it is hereby informed that the PwD candidates may fill in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) 2019 on the basis of the draft guidelines placed on the website of the Medical Council of India (MCI),” read the note.