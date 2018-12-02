NEET 2019: Registration from November 1, apply at nta.ac.in

NEET 2019: The online application process for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) will begin from November 1. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website — nta.ac.in. The entrance examination, which is the gateway for admissions to medical institutions across the country, will be held as a pen-and-paper test and only once next year on May 5.

The admit card will be available to download from April 15, and the result is scheduled to release on June 5, 2019.

NEET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET’ application form

Step 3: Log in with your user id and password

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: After completion, click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NEET 2019: Important dates

Online registration process: November 1 to November 30, 2018

Download of admit cards: April 15

Date of examinations: May 5

Result date: June 5, 2019

NEET UG 2019: Exam pattern and syllabus

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks. So, choose your battles wisely, if you do not know a question for sure, do not mark it.