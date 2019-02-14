NEET 2019: Applications not to be rejected even if photos uploaded without name

NEET 2019: Weeks after the online correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG-2019) has been closed, it has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency that many candidates have uploaded the photograph without the name and date.

In its recent notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) stated if a candidate has forgotten to mention its name and date in the uploaded photograph, his or her application form will not be rejected. “The photograph uploaded by the candidates without name and date and white background are acceptable. The application form will not be rejected in this case,” read the official notification.

The online correction window of the NEET application process has been closed on January 31, 2019.

NEET UG 2019: Paper pattern

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark.

Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks. So, choose your battles wisely, if you do not know a question for sure, do not mark it.

The NEET entrance examinations will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on May 5, 2019. The admit card will be available to download from April 15. The results will be released on June 5, 2019.