Who all can apply for NEET-UG 2019?

NEET 2019: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the deadline for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) registration. The court has allowed candidates 25 years and above to apply for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) examinations scheduled to held on May 5, 2019.

Read | NEET 2019: Registration date extended, apply by December 7 at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2019 eligibility age limit: Those who are 25 years or above can apply and appear for NEET 2019. However, since the matter is still in court, the admission will be subjected to the final outcome of the case on the validity of CBSE’s decision to fix the upper age limit.

Open school: Those who have appeared from open school can apply but their candidature depends on the court’s verdict.

Education: All candidates who have passed class 12 from a recognised board can apply. These students should have studied physics, chemistry, biology/ biotechnology and English as core subjects in both Classes 11 and 12.

Qualifying marks: For the unreserved category, it is 50 per cent while for OBC/SC/ST, it is 40 per cent. The PWD category has to score 45 per cent minimum aggregate marks only for PCB subjects.

PWD candidates: The PwD candidates may fill in the online application Form of NEET (UG) – 2019 on the basis of the draft guidelines placed on the website of the Medical Council of India (MCI).