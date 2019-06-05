NEET 2019 AIR 2 believes AIIMS MBBS exam more challenging, wants to pursue research

NEET 2019 topper: Bhavik Gupta has emerged as the Delhi topper and has secured an All India Rank (AIR) 2 with a score of 700 out of 720 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in his first. The 18-year-old was confident that he would be among the top 10 of NEET 2019 as he considers the exam “less challenging”.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Gupta said, “The NEET is an easy exam. If a person can score 700+ out of 720 marks test then it can not be much challenging. All the top rank holders have scored almost equal marks. My friend, Akshat Kaushik (AIR 3) has scored the same marks as me but I got a higher rank. This does not mean that I know more than him. In NEET, the performance also depends on the recalling capabilities of the person on the day of the exam as well.”

Gupta who has also appeared for the MBBS entrance exam for admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) believes that medical entrance test accesses the candidates on the right skill sets. “AIIMS exam was comparatively more challenging. I had fun attempting the test, out of the three and a half-hour of the exam, I spent two hours attempting physics section because it demanded as much attention, however, in NEET, the physics and other sections were all based on NCERT books. If a student has understood the NCERTs thoroughly then they can easily qualify NEET.”

The 18-year-old wants to study at AIIMS New Delhi and wishes to pursue a career in research. “I opted for medicine because I love the subjects. I like reading about them. During the two years (class 11 and 12), I had enjoyed studying these topics; often I used to spend days studying the same subject because it intrigued me so much. It was only towards the last two months that I made my preparation more focused and rank-oriented,” he said.

“Going ahead in my studies too I would like to do more of research work. There is a great need and value of the research in the field of medicine,” said Gupta who is yet to narrow down on the specific area of choice.

He attempted NEET by opting for biology first and then moving towards chemistry followed by physics at the end. He also said that he left the time-consuming questions to be solved at the end of the exam. Suggesting future aspirants, he said, “One needs to be thorough with their NCERTs. It is the core of NEET exam but for additional references, one can study Trueman for biology and MS Chauhan for organic chemistry. For physics, learn theory from NCERT and solve as many problems as you can and from whichever source you can.”

Bhavik has remained a top scorer throughout; in his class 12 board exams, he got 93 per cent marks. Apart from physics, chemistry and biology, he also had opted for mathematics as an optional subject. “Maths is a nice subject, one gets to learn a lot through it. I thought if I had to opt for a fifth subject, why not go for one which can make me learn the most,” said Gupta on his choice. He informed that he scored 90+ marks in all the core subjects but English which he said is relatively a ‘weak’ subject for him.

Gupta’s mother is a lecturer who teaches physics and his father is an accounts officer. He also has an elder brother who is pursuing economics from the University of Delhi. He had opted for coaching classes from Aakash Institute, Janakpuri.