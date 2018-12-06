Toggle Menu
NEET MDS 2019: Admit card released, here is how to download

NEET 2019: The admit cards for the entrance to MDS courses have been released on the official site of the national board of examinations (NSE) – nbe.edu.in, download now.

NEET 2019: The NEET MDS 2019 is the entrance exam for MDS courses. (Representational Image)

NEET 2019: The admit card for the entrance exam for the MDS programme has been released on the official site of the national board of examinations (NSE) – nbe.edu.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2019 will be conducted on December 14, 2018 and the results for the same will be declared on January 15, 2019.

The cut-off date for completion of internship towards the determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-MDS 2019 shall be March 31 2019, according to the official notification. The NEET-MDS is the eligibility exam for admission to dental colleges across India for the batch starting in the academic year 2019-20.

NEET 2019: How to download MDS admit card

Step 1 – Visit the official page – nbe.edu.in

Step 2 – On the home page click, NEET-MDS link

Step 3 – A new page will open

Step 4 – On the new page, click on the link ‘click here to download admit card’ on the right-hand side

Step 5 – Fill in your user id and password, download the admit card

The admit card will contain details related to the exam date, centre and timings. No requests to change the examination centre will be entertained, according to the official release. The result for NEET- MDS 2019 will be available on the website http://www.nbe.edu.in by January 15, 2019.

