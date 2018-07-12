NEET second allotment result not releasing today due to Madras HC order

NEET 2018: MCC will conduct a final session of counselling between August 10 and 11. NEET 2018: MCC will conduct a final session of counselling between August 10 and 11.

NEET 2018: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is not releasing the results for the second phase of counselling today on July 12. As per a note published on the official page, “in compliance of

the directions of High Court of Madras, Madurai, the online undergraduate counselling for the session: 2018 including the declaration of second round result will be kept in abeyance till further orders.”

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to grant 196 grace marks — four marks each for 49 questions — to all students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil this year. Directing the Board to bring out a fresh list of qualified candidates within two weeks, the court said the ongoing counselling sessions should be “kept in abeyance” till then.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may approach the Supreme Court against the order of the Madras High Court to award 196 marks to all candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil this year, as per sources.

The choice filling and locking process for the second phase of the All India NEET counselling started on July 9. Once the seat allotted in the second round of counselling, candidates will not get another option to leave or resign the seat.

All the eligible applicants have to report to their allotted institutes from July 13 to July 22. The remaining seats after the second phase of counselling will be given to state quota by July 23, 2018. MCC will conduct a final session of counselling between August 10 and 11. The candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round have to report to their respective medical colleges.

Those who are not allotted seat in the second round but are already registered need not re-register or pay again for the third round. For the rest of the candidates, new registration facility will be available. The choices submitted in the first round will be treated as null and void and fresh choices will have to be made for seat allotment in the third round. If they are allotted a seat, they will have to pay a forfeiture of security fees (Rs 10,000) within two days of publishing of result. They shall then report to the allotted institutes.

