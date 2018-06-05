NEET 2018 results: Top 5 high paid specialities in the medical field

NEET 2018 results: Over 13 lakh students appeared for NEET and over two lakh for AIIMS MBBS exam NEET 2018 results: Over 13 lakh students appeared for NEET and over two lakh for AIIMS MBBS exam

Are you going to be a doctor? That’s a question that was recently answered for the 1.2 million students who appeared for NEET 2018. When you plan to pursue medical profession, you think about the noblest of reasons to choose such it — saving lives. However, like any other career path, you need to look at the bigger picture. Put some thought into the speciality that appeals to you. Whether your dream is becoming a cardiovascular surgeon or a psychiatrist, these are some of the important questions that you need to ask yourself. What are your future prospects? Can you start your own practice one day? How is the pay scale?

To help you decide, we’ve listed down all the specialities that aren’t just morally fulfilling but also monetarily gratifying.

Orthopaedic surgery

As an orthopaedic surgeon, you won’t be the one breaking bones, you’d be the one fixing them. An orthopaedic surgeon is someone who treats any spine, bone or joint related injury or ailment. Whether it’s treating a degenerative disease like arthritis or setting broken bones, they do it all. Infact, if you’re a sportsman by heart, you could even bring that into this profession. Some orthopaedic surgeons specialise in treating sports injuries exclusively.

Average annual income: Rs 15 lakh

How to become an orthopaedic surgeon: MBBS + MS Ortho

Cardiology

You will have the power to hold a heart in your hands every day. It sounds really alluring, but it’s just as enduring. You can choose either the invasive sector or the more generic subfield. Your job description would be to look after a human heart’s health. A cardiologist monitors blood flow, repairs damaged valves, performs heart bypass and transplant procedures. Cardiology is considered one of the toughest fields in the medical realm. You will spend long hours performing complicated procedures which require 100 per cent precision. However, you will be compensated handsomely with a pay scale that grows proportionately with your skill and experience.

Average annual income: Rs 18 lakh

How to become a cardiologist: MBBS + MD General Medicine + DM Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Your careers way is through a patient’s stomach. A gastroenterologist is a doctor who treats disorders of the digestive system, small intestine, large intestine and biliary system. They treat disorders like heartburn, ulcers, colon cancer and a whole lot more. There is a sudden rush in the number of lifestyle diseases in this sector. With nanotechnology revolutionising medicine, gastroenterology will benefit immensely. The scope of this field is growing as you read this article!

Average annual income: Rs 23 lakh

How to become a gastroenterology: MBBS + MD General Medicine + DM Gastroenterology

Urology

Though this might not sound as fancy as the others, it’s just as rewarding. A urologist deals with all the concerns, infections, diseases or disorders with the urinary tract. Whether it’s a urine infection or a kidney stone, you’re the go-to person to fix it. The scope of this profession is huge, there is a lot to study and a lot of ground to cover. Infact, urologists also address infertility or prostate problems.

Average annual income: Rs 16 lakh

How to become a urologist: MBBS + MS Urology

Dermatology

You’re the person who can make others look good. They perform a gamut of procedures and treat skin conditions. Ranging from acne, skin allergies to looking for signs of melanoma. A lesser-known fact, however, is that they even perform cosmetic surgeries. Whether it’s a botox, liposuction or laser surgery. You can be the doctor who is responsible for the largest organ in the body — skin.

Average annual income: Rs 11 lakh

How to become a dermatologist: MBBS + MD Dermatology

Before you choose your speciality, research about the scope, competition and the years you have to put in. In the end, you’re still making a difference to every patient that walks into your practice.

The author is the VP Educational Content, Toppr.com

