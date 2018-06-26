NEET 2018: Medical students in Haryana to sign Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh bond

The bond would be executed at the time of admission The bond would be executed at the time of admission

Haryana government has notified a new policy for admission to medical and dental institutions in the state from the upcoming 2018-19 session, as per which candidates seeking admission to MBBS/BDS and the post-graduate courses will have to execute a bond, promising not to leave the courses after securing admission. After commencement of undergraduate course, if a student leaves it before completion of full period, he or she will have to pay the bond money of Rs five lakh, a spokesman of the Medical Education and Research Department said. A similar bond of Rs 7.5 lakh will be executed from the candidates seeking admission to MD/MS courses.

The institution reserves the right to recover such money from the defaulters as per due procedure. The same shall be applicable for the candidates taking admission under Management quota category also, the spokesman said. The bond would be executed at the time of admission, as per the policy which was notified last week. The state government has notified the policy for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in government, government aided and private medical and dental educational institutions, the spokesman said.

Moreover, if any candidate pursuing postgraduate course leaves it after commencement, he/she will be barred to take the admission in any medical/dental PG course for next three years. This practice of executing the bond has been made compulsory for the first time in the state.

Notably, in the recent past the medical institutes had to struggle with vacant seats after the candidates left the course in between to pursue it in other states or by seeking admission abroad and the state government’s move is apparently seen to safeguard the interests of the institutions.

The candidates at the time of admission will be required to execute a bond with two sureties (on non-judicial stamp duly attested by First Class Magistrate) that he or she will not leave the course before completion. The spokesman said that the fee will be payable on annual basis and the institutes would not insist upon the candidates to deposit fee for the entire course in advance.

The fee for the first year course would be deposited by the successful candidates in the shape of demand draft payable to Registrar, Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. The fee would be transferred to the respective institutions by the Chairman, Admission Committee after completion of the admission process.

In case of request for withdrawal of admission by a candidate after the last date of admission, the fee would not be refundable to the candidate except on account of death or serious mental illness or serious grievous physical injury. Notably, there are five recognised government, one government-aided and five private medical colleges and one government and ten private dental colleges in the state.

