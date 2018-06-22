NEET 2018: MCC to release first allotment result today at mcc.nic.in

NEET 2018 result: The NEET UG 2018 result was announced on June 4, 2018 NEET 2018 result: The NEET UG 2018 result was announced on June 4, 2018

NEET 2018 result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the first round allotment results for NEET 2018 today after 4 pm. Candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam and have applied for allotment through the all India quota can check their results on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for the NEET-based all India counselling of MBBS and BDS seats started at medical education institutes across the country began on June 13 and candidates had to lock their options by June 19. The MCC conducts the counselling process for 15 per cent All India Quota seats.

NEET 2018 first allotment result: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the MCC (mcc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the UG admissions portal and follow the link for the “all india quota counselling”.

Step 3: Click on the notification for the first allotment results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and search for your result.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

All those candidates who clear the first round have to report to the allotted college from June 23 to July 3 to confirm the admission or take part in round two of the allotment. The second round of seat allotment will start from July 6 to July 8.

