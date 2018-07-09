NEET 2018: KEA first round counselling begins, CAP entry closes tomorrow

KEA NEET UG counselling 2018: Last date to submit KEA NEET UG counselling 2018: Last date to submit

KEA counselling 2018: The first round of counselling for medical and dental courses have been started today, on July 9, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for all those students who had qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018. The Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) option entry will close tomorrow at 5 pm. A total of 5,920 medical seats are available in 48 colleges, in Karnataka, for the first round of counselling. Out of these 3,390 belongs to the government sector and 1,808 to the private sector. The aspirant can complete the CAP process on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

After the completion of option entry process, the final seat allotment list will be released on the official website. Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

