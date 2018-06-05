NEET 2018: Hyderabad’s Varun Muppidi secures AIR 6, holds keen interest in medical journalism

NEET AIR 6 holder, Varun Muppidi with his parents and sister NEET AIR 6 holder, Varun Muppidi with his parents and sister

Medical as a profession attracts many aspirants due to the lucrative pay package and prestige attached to it. But there are a few who wish to join this field for some personal underlying reasons. Meet Varun Muppidi, who has cracked NEET 2018 and the reason to choose this field is his grandfather’s demise due to an accident. So when CBSE released the results and rank of NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) on June 4, Varun has moved a step ahead in realising his dream. “When the exam got over, I knew that I have made it but never expected to enter the top 10 list,” said Muppidi.

Holding a penchant for writing short fiction stories, if not MBBS, the topper would have pursued medical journalism. He also won the NSF spelling bee competition in 2013 and loves listening to music in his free time.

“It is surreal to hear about his achievement after all the hard work and dedication he put,” said his mother Arthi Reddy, an economist. She added that Varun has always been a bright child since childhood and was focused and positive about whatever he pursued. Most of his academic years have been spent in the United States of America, interestingly, Muppidi feels that India is more academically oriented and focused on providing education. He attended a summer course in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University, US, which gave wings to his dream of becoming a neurologist.

NEET 2018 was difficult

Although his preparation has been up to the mark, Varun found the exam difficult as compared to that of the previous year’s NEET. “I found physics section difficult as the questions were time-consuming and contained long calculation and confusing calculations. Chemistry was a little bit complicated this time and Biology had many out of CBSE textbook questions,” he stated. But after he came back home and calculated his scores, he was happy that he performed well.

Social media websites distract

Some six to seven months before the examination, Varun deactivated his social media accounts in order to study without any hindrance. He feels that websites like Facebook and Twitter might serve as a distraction and lure you to check what others are posting. So when you’re preparing for any big competitive examination, it is always better to stay away from these and concentrate on your preparations. He said, “It is all about controlling yourself from checking your account. It is ok if you do it for 20-30 minutes in a day, but it shouldn’t tempt you to visit the same again and again.”

Is it important to take coaching for NEET?

Varun took coaching from Sri Chaitanya Institute for two years. He said they not only help students prepare for their board examination but also provide the right strategy for the competitive examinations like NEET. He feels that coaching is a must if you want to rank in the merit list as along with clearing your basics and concepts, you are also provided questions banks and other objective materials.

