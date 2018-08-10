NEET 2018: DMER Maharashtra releases revised schedule for second phase of counselling

NEET 2018: The list of selected candidates for the second round of counselling will be released on August 12, and candidates will get till August 18 to take admission into their respective colleges NEET 2018: The list of selected candidates for the second round of counselling will be released on August 12, and candidates will get till August 18 to take admission into their respective colleges

NEET 2018: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for the phase two counselling of NEET UG 2018. The counselling process has resumed which was earlier suspended following an order by the Bombay High Court. The list of selected candidates for the second round of counselling will be released on August 12, and candidates will take admission into their respective colleges until August 18.

DMER Maharashtra NEET 2018: Documents needed to produce during admission

Candidates need to verify these following documents at the time of online document verification process: Admit card, proof of nationality, voters id card, aadhar id, NEET UG mark sheet, a copy of online application form, HSC (Class 12) mark sheet, SSC (Class 10) mark sheet, health certificate. The document verification process will be closed on July 24.

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Who all can appear for NEET UG 15 per cent AIQ counselling? Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

This year, Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

