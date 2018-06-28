NEET 2018: DME Tamil Nadu releases rank list at tnhealth.org, check counselling dates

NEET 2018: There are nearly 3,534 including 102 surrendered seats in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu NEET 2018: There are nearly 3,534 including 102 surrendered seats in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

NEET 2018: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu on Thursday has released rank list based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 results. The rank list will be accessible on tnhealth.org or tnmedicalselection.org. The counselling is expected to commence on July 7. As per reports, a total of 43,935 application forms were submitted for MBBS and BDS admissions seats in the government and self-financing colleges affiliated to Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

The tentative dates of counselling for the first phase is from July 7 to 10 and for the second phase, it is July 22 to 24. The detailed schedule will be posted on the official websites after the completion of second round of counselling.

NEET 2018 rank list, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tnhealth.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET rank list link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Check your name and take a print out

There are nearly 3,534 including 102 surrendered seats in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. In dentistry, there are 1,198 seats under government quota. In self-financing colleges, there are 592 management seats in medical colleges and 715 seats in SFI dental colleges. Last year, the Directorate of Medical Education had received 50,558 applications from the medical aspirants.

