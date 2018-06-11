NEET 2018 counselling: Tentative schedule released at mcc.nic.in, check here

NEET 2018 counselling: Candidates can find the entire schedule of the counselling at mcc.nic.in Candidates can find the entire schedule of the counselling at mcc.nic.in

NEET 2018 counselling: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the NEET counselling at mcc.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education had on June 4, announced the result and cut-off of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. Candidates need to register separately with different authorities for participating in the NEET 2018 counselling process. Those who have qualified NEET 2018 by scoring the minimum qualifying percentage will only be invited for the counselling. Candidates should have earned a minimum of 50th percentage (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) in order to become eligible for NEET 2018 counselling round.

NEET is the medical entrance exam held for admission in medical and dental colleges across India. The following is the detailed schedule for rounds of NEET 2018 counselling.

NEET 2018: Round 1

Registration, choice filling and payment: June 13, 2018 to June 18, 2018(until 5 pm)

Choice filling/locking: June 19, 2018 (10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)

Processing of seat allotment: June 20, 2018 to June 21, 2018

Result: June 22, 2018

Reporting: June 23,2018 to July 03, 2018

NEET 2018: Round 2

Registration, choice filling and payment: July 6 to July 8(until 5 pm)

Choice filling/locking: July 9,2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)

Processing of seat allotment: July 10,2018 to July 11,2018

Result: July 12, 2018

Reporting: July 13,2018 to July 22,2018

Display of Seat Matrix for Mop-up: August 10,2018 to August 11,2018

Mop-up round

Registration, choice filling and payment: August 12, 2018, to August 14,2018(until 5 pm)

Choice filling/locking: August 15, 2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)

Processing of seat allotment: August 16,2018

Result: August 17,2018

Reporting: August 18,2018 to August 26,2018

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), will conduct the NEET 2018 counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The counselling will be conducted for admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in Government medical and dental colleges across all states (except J&K), 100 per cent seats in deemed and central universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.

